Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $33.13 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.06. 13,552,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,765,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,113 shares of company stock valued at $660,001,361 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

