Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.54. 6,025,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

