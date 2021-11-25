Beefy.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

