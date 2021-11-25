Beer Money (BEER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $362,974.54

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $362,974.54 and $405,695.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.