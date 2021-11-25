Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.91

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $13.90. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 371 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BELFA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

