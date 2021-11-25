Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $2.43

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $116.53 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089252 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

