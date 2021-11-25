BENQI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $108.60 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $78.65 million and approximately $108.60 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00076174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00098594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,380.89 or 0.07601670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,812.98 or 1.00316314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

