Berkshire Bank Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

IEI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $128.24. 841,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $133.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

