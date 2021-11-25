Berkshire Bank Has $2.14 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

