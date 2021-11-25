Berkshire Bank Has $6.66 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 2,023,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

