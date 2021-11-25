Berkshire Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692,345 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

