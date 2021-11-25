Berkshire Bank Purchases 1,253 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $91.01. 726,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,964. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

