Berkshire Bank Purchases 7,234 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 2,486,987 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.