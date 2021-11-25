Berkshire Bank Sells 3,963 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,298. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

