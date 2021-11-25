BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $28.55 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00067034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.04 or 0.07621296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.60 or 1.00341904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

