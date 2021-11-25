BiFi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $782,571.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. BiFi has a market cap of $24.37 million and $782,571.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BiFi has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00199467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.63 or 0.00743424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00077960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

