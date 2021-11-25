Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.30

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.30 and last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

