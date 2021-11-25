Binamon (BMON) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $44.31 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

