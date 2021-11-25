Binance Coin Market Capitalization Tops $108.79 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $108.79 billion and $3.28 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $652.19 or 0.01106556 BTC on exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.