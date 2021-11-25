BinaryX (BNX) Market Capitalization Hits $383.50 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $189.58 or 0.00322841 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $383.50 million and approximately $60.45 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012170 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.38 or 0.00656273 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001241 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

