BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $178.62 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $361.32 million and approximately $49.92 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $178.62 or 0.00309462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012405 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.29 or 0.00646752 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.