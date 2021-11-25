Binemon (BIN) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Binemon has a market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.47 or 0.07600035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.83 or 0.99874374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

