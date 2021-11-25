Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $250.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $238.40 and a one year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

