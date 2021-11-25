Bismuth Price Up 95.2% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 84.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $6.70 million and $479.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 95.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003401 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,000,786 coins and its circulating supply is 22,874,556 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

