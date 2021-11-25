BitBall Trading Down 28.6% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 137.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $74,692.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.71 or 0.99402471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00040735 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $395.08 or 0.00670313 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

