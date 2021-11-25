bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $446,518.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.21 or 0.07568405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.70 or 0.99965749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

