BitCoal Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $20,935.03 and $61.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.00418582 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000831 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

