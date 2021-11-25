Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $58.58 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $62.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $58.58 or 0.00099387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.88 or 0.00496922 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.00224591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004383 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

