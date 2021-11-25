Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0058 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $75,834.66 and $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

