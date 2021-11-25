Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $173.23 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $160.49 or 0.00270500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $173.23 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,330.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.91 or 0.01051576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029384 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,906,608 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

