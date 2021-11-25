BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Hits $540,386.68

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $540,386.68 and $4,917.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,147,724 coins and its circulating supply is 4,936,270 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

