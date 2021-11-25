BitCore (BTX) Price Up 1.9% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, BitCore has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $361,010.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,712.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.31 or 0.07659843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.62 or 0.00377470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $611.33 or 0.01041227 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00085433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00419034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.68 or 0.00493381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005320 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

