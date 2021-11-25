Bitradio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Bitradio has a market cap of $95,483.70 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.69 or 0.00813479 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,640,766 coins and its circulating supply is 10,640,762 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

