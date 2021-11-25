BitTorrent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $452.53 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $452.53 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008551 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007279 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003235 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.