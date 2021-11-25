BitTube (TUBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,223.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2,223.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.40 or 0.00422283 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 924.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 328,118,636 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars.

