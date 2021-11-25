BitWhite (BTW) Market Capitalization Hits $165,781.87

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $165,781.87 and approximately $211,507.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.