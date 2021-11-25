Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.62. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. 146,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,002.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,138,468. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

