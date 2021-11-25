BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $0.48

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $320,307.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.28 or 0.07522855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00087925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,487.16 or 1.00242051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

