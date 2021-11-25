BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of BME stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

