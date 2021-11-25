BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 1,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 742.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $824,000.

