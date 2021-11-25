BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSE:BUI opened at $25.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

