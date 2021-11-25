BLink 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,952.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, BLink has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $3.46 million and $40,952.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,102 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

