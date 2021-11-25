Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $2.50

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004228 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $806,343.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 55% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

