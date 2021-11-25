Blockstack (STX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00355281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00090406 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

