Blue Whale EXchange Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,470.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $984,439.88 and $66,470.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

