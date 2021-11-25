BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.75 Per Share

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 326 ($4.26). 10,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.62. The company has a market cap of £349.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 273 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 341 ($4.46).

In other BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan H. Cartwright purchased 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £19,897.60 ($25,996.34).

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

