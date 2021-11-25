BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.78

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.78 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 363448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.35).

The company has a market cap of £800.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72). Also, insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,008.75).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

