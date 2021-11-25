BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

TSE ZEB traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$39.21. 328,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.33. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$28.41 and a 12 month high of C$39.23.

