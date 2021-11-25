BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of ZRE stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.18. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$21.30 and a 12-month high of C$28.34.

