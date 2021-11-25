Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BOWFF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.25 to C$59.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$57.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$63.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BOWFF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 2,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

